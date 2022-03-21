2017 Jeep Wrangler

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995 + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 6 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8691599

8691599 Stock #: 2622E

2622E VIN: 1C4AJWAG9HL702490

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 72,600 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.