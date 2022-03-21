Menu
2017 Jeep Wrangler

72,600 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2017 Jeep Wrangler

2017 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 2dr Sport OFF ROAD FUN!!

2017 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 2dr Sport OFF ROAD FUN!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

72,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8691599
  Stock #: 2622E
  VIN: 1C4AJWAG9HL702490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 72,600 KM

Vehicle Description

HAVE FUN OFF ROADING WITH THIS 2 DOOR, SOFT TOP JEEP!! BE FREE TAKE THE TOP AND DOORS OFF SOUNDS LIKE FUN!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH THE ANGRY EYE FRONT GRILL AND AUX. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Warranty Included
Conventional Spare Tire

Email Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
