2017 Jeep Wrangler
4WD 2dr Sport OFF ROAD FUN!!
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
72,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8691599
- Stock #: 2622E
- VIN: 1C4AJWAG9HL702490
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 72,600 KM
HAVE FUN OFF ROADING WITH THIS 2 DOOR, SOFT TOP JEEP!! BE FREE TAKE THE TOP AND DOORS OFF SOUNDS LIKE FUN!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH THE ANGRY EYE FRONT GRILL AND AUX. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Warranty Included
Conventional Spare Tire
