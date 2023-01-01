Menu
2017 Jeep Wrangler

135,600 KM

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

2017 Jeep Wrangler

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara/SOFT & HARD TOPS!!

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara/SOFT & HARD TOPS!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

135,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9639088
  • Stock #: 2726E
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG6HL742329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,600 KM

Vehicle Description

HAVE FUN ALL YEAR ROUND WITH THIS SAHARA!! IT IS BOTH SOFT AND HARD TOPS FOR YOUR OFF ROAD FUN. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH REMOTE START, NAVIGATION AND SIRIUS XM RADIO. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
