$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
2017 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara/SOFT & HARD TOPS!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
135,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9639088
- Stock #: 2726E
- VIN: 1C4BJWEG6HL742329
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,600 KM
Vehicle Description
HAVE FUN ALL YEAR ROUND WITH THIS SAHARA!! IT IS BOTH SOFT AND HARD TOPS FOR YOUR OFF ROAD FUN. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH REMOTE START, NAVIGATION AND SIRIUS XM RADIO. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
