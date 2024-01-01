Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>ENJOY THIS SORENTO WITH EASY TO OPERATE CONTROLS, ATTRACTIVE CABIN WITH SECOND ROW VERSATILE COMFORTABLE SEATS!! THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. WHY PURCHASE THIS CAR AT ECKERT AUTO SALES? WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS OVER 17 YEARS AND HAVE THE HIGHEST CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AND SOME OF THE LOWEST PRICES IN CANADA. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS THE SAFETY, OIL CHANGE AND ANYTHING ELSE THAT IS REQUIRED. WE DO NOT HAVE EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES EVER!! JUST HONEST PRICING. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION. (705)797-1100.</p>

2017 Kia Sorento

122,800 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Kia Sorento

LX TONS OF ROOM!!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Sorento

LX TONS OF ROOM!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1723837245
  2. 1723837246
  3. 1723837248
  4. 1723837251
  5. 1723837253
  6. 1723837255
  7. 1723837257
  8. 1723837258
  9. 1723837260
  10. 1723837262
  11. 1723837263
  12. 1723837266
  13. 1723837267
  14. 1723837269
  15. 1723837271
  16. 1723837272
  17. 1723837273
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
122,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYPG4A39HG319445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,800 KM

Vehicle Description

ENJOY THIS SORENTO WITH EASY TO OPERATE CONTROLS, ATTRACTIVE CABIN WITH SECOND ROW VERSATILE COMFORTABLE SEATS!! THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. WHY PURCHASE THIS CAR AT ECKERT AUTO SALES? WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS OVER 17 YEARS AND HAVE THE HIGHEST CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AND SOME OF THE LOWEST PRICES IN CANADA. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS THE SAFETY, OIL CHANGE AND ANYTHING ELSE THAT IS REQUIRED. WE DO NOT HAVE EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES EVER!! JUST HONEST PRICING. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION. (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium AWD LANE DEPARTURE!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium AWD LANE DEPARTURE!! 152,500 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic Express WIFI HOTSPOT!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Classic Express WIFI HOTSPOT!! 112,300 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4x4 NEW TIRES/NEW BRAKES!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2020 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4x4 NEW TIRES/NEW BRAKES!! 61,500 KM $34,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Sorento