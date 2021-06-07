Menu
2017 Kia Sorento

155,160 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Loan Arranger

1-800-403-3225

Location

The Loan Arranger

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

1-800-403-3225

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

155,160KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7274612
  • Stock #: 23492A
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA30HG269440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,160 KM

Vehicle Description

100% approval based on income and ability to pay. O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS
Interval wipers
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
Cloth Upholstery
mp3 ready

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Loan Arranger

The Loan Arranger

Barrie

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

1-800-403-3225

