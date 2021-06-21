Menu
2017 Mazda CX-5

94,368 KM

Details Description Features

$19,987

+ tax & licensing
$19,987

+ taxes & licensing

Car Central

647-618-4646

Contact Seller
2017 Mazda CX-5

2017 Mazda CX-5

GS | AWD | BACK-UP CAM |

2017 Mazda CX-5

GS | AWD | BACK-UP CAM |

Location

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

647-618-4646

$19,987

+ taxes & licensing

94,368KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7513875
  • Stock #: 115660
  • VIN: JM3KFBCL7H0115660

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,368 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT-FREE & ONLY 1 PREVIOUS OWNER !

Location: 290 Yonge Street, Barrie, L4N 4C7, ON (OFF ESSA ROAD ON HIGHWAY 400) Please call us at 647-618-4646!

MONDAY-FRIDAY 10AM-7PM, SATURDAY 10AM-6PM. ------------We appreciate you for considering CAR CENTRAL! ----------------We process all applications with any type of credit! $0 DOWN PAYMENT AT 4.99 % O.A.C!!------------------------ GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT all welcome!---------------CREDIT BUILDING PROGRAM AVAILABLE!------------------------All of our vehicles go through a pre-inspection before being advertised to make sure you get a quality vehicle.---------------------------- Exceptional customer service has been and always will be our top priority because here at Car Central your satisfaction is our success.  -------------------------------We love trade-ins! Drive in and we will be happy to appraise your vehicle and give you top dollars.--------------------- For peace of mind we also have a variety of warranty options and gap insurance.------------------- All vehicles can be certified for $699! If not, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable not e-tested and not certified. --------------Please call us at 647-618-4646 for more information!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Car Central

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

