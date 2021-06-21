2017 Mazda CX-5

$19,987 + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 3 6 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7513875

7513875 Stock #: 115660

115660 VIN: JM3KFBCL7H0115660

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 94,368 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Child Safety Locks Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.