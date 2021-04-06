Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

58,676 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

705-252-2886

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C300 4MATIC

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C300 4MATIC

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

93 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3A7

705-252-2886

Sold As Is

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

58,676KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6887514
  Stock #: 8305
  VIN: 55SWF4KB8HU198305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 8305
  • Mileage 58,676 KM

Vehicle Description

**2017 Mercedes Benz C300 4Matic**


HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION , 5 PASSENGER SEATING ,AIR CONDITIONING , CRUISE CONTROL , POWER WINDOW'S , POWER LOCKS , KEYLESS ENTRY,  AUX ... MUCH MUCH MORE  


ONE OF THE BEST PRICED MODELS IN THE MARKET!!! NO HIDDEN FEES, COMES FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO ADDITIONAL COST...PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE , TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE...PLEASE VISIT US AT.  


SIMPLE AUTO SALES AND SERVICES LTD.


www.simpleautos.ca


** Professionally Detailed .


 We finance! We not only sell vehicles, we build relationships!

Don’t dream it. Drive it!


 


 2 Locations to Serve you:


SIMPLE AUTO SALES AND SERVICES LTD.


2829 Derry Rd E.,                                                                     93 Bradford St.


Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5                                                           Barrie, ON  L4N 3A7 


905-956-7800                                                                          705-252-2886


 


 


 


 


 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Wood Trim Interior
Auto Dimming Mirrors
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Night Vision
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

93 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3A7

