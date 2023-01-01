Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris

176,507 KM

$23,888

+ tax & licensing
$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

705-721-1341

2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris

2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris

Cargo

2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris

Cargo

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

176,507KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 2494
  • VIN: WD3BG2EA5H3313583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 176,507 KM

Vehicle Description

BUY IT CERTIFIED!! WARRANTY INCLUDED!! FINANCING!

2017 MERCEDES-BENZ METRIS CARGO
Standard Roof 126 Wheelbase
Body Type: MINI-VAN
Body Sub Type: CARGO
Engine: 2.0L I-4 Turbo w/Direct Injection
Transmission: 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic -inc: standard shift paddles
Doors: 3
Drive Type: RWD

FEATURES:
HANDS FREE PHONE, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, TILT/TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, AIR CONDITIONING, AM/FM RADIO, Auto On/Off AERO- COMPOSITE HALOGEN DAYTIME RUNNING HEADLAMPS WITH DELAY OFF, AND SO MUCH MORE

CARFAX IS PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE WE SELL!

FREE 3 MONTH / 3000 KM LIMITED SUPERIOR WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, A/C, BRAKES, COOLING SYSTEM, ELECTRICAL, FRONT SUSPENSION, FUEL SYSTEM, HEAD GASKET, POWER STEERING, SEALS AND GASKETS, SUPPLEMENTARY PARTS, TURBO/SUPERCHARGER) UPGRADED AND CUSTOM WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE AT DISCOUNTED PRICES !! FREE WARRANTY HAS A $1,000 PER CLAIM LIMIT. UPGRADED TERM AND CLAIM LIMITS AVAILABLE

GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT FINANCING

BUY IT FOR ONLY - $23,888 PLUS HST AND LICENSING, AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE.

COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER .

WE ARE LOCATION AT:
642 DUNLOP ST WEST BARRIE ONT L4N 9W5

Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

