$23,888
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Cargo
Location
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5
176,507KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10098111
- VIN: WD3BG2EA5H3313583
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour "
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 176,507 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 MERCEDES-BENZ METRIS CARGO
Standard Roof 126 Wheelbase
Body Type: MINI-VAN
Body Sub Type: CARGO
Engine: 2.0L I-4 Turbo w/Direct Injection
Transmission: 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic -inc: standard shift paddles
Doors: 3
Drive Type: RWD
FEATURES:
HANDS FREE PHONE, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, TILT/TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, AIR CONDITIONING, AM/FM RADIO, Auto On/Off AERO- COMPOSITE HALOGEN DAYTIME RUNNING HEADLAMPS WITH DELAY OFF, AND SO MUCH MORE
CARFAX IS PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE WE SELL!
FREE 3 MONTH / 3000 KM LIMITED SUPERIOR WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, A/C, BRAKES, COOLING SYSTEM, ELECTRICAL, FRONT SUSPENSION, FUEL SYSTEM, HEAD GASKET, POWER STEERING, SEALS AND GASKETS, SUPPLEMENTARY PARTS, TURBO/SUPERCHARGER) UPGRADED AND CUSTOM WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE AT DISCOUNTED PRICES !! FREE WARRANTY HAS A $1,000 PER CLAIM LIMIT. UPGRADED TERM AND CLAIM LIMITS AVAILABLE
GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT FINANCING
BUY IT FOR ONLY - $23,888 PLUS HST AND LICENSING, AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE.
COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.
OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER .
WE ARE LOCATION AT:
642 DUNLOP ST WEST BARRIE ONT L4N 9W5
Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5