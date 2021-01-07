2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

+ taxes & licensing
705-733-9696
231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8
705-733-9696
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Welcome to our Pre-owned car inventory! For more information, text us at 705-990-1407!
Peace of Mind with WARRANTY
Balance of Mitsubishi Warranty:
10 Years / 160,000 KM Powertrain Warranty | 5 Years / 100,000 KM New Vehicle Limited Warranty | 5 Years / Unlimited Km Roadside Assistance
Feature Highlights....
-All Wheel Control
-Reverse Camera
-Automatic Climate Control
-Steering Wheel Controls
- 18inch Alloys
-Black Accents
-Heated Seats & Mirrors
Questions about Financing?
$0 down financing available at low interest rates OAC. (ANY CREDIT SITUATION WELCOME)
You can also apply online by clicking the following link: https://www.barriemitsubishi.ca/credit-application/
Do you have a trade?
Do you owe more than the trade is worth?
Let us know what we need to work with......!
CERTIFICATION
The car will be certified as per the standards set by Ministry of Transportation (MTO).
Barrie Mitsubishi is located on Mapleview Dr. in Barrie’s South end and serves as your Southern Ontario Mitsubishi Dealer. We are focused on ensuring all customers receive a premium Mitsubishi experience which includes thoroughly trained Salespeople with unmatched product knowledge and product presentation skills.
If you’re in the market for a New Mitsubishi vehicle, you’ll find our Mitsubishi Sales staff courteous and professional. Barrie Mitsubishi carries the full Mitsubishi line-up of new vehicles including the Mitsubishi Outlander, Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, Mitsubishi RVR, Mitsubishi Mirage and Mitsubishi Mirage G4. We also deal in used cars of all makes and models, Honda, Toyota, VW, Ford, Hyundai, Kia, GMC, Chevrolet, Subaru, Nissan, Chrysler, Ram and many more.
So if you are in the market for a New or Used, Sedan, Hatchback, 5 seater SUV, 7 Seater SUV, Van, Pick up truck, front-wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive, all-wheel drive or 4x4 then look no further, contact us to know the availability and we will give you the best of our services and prices.
Barrie Mitsubishi services: Simcoe County including Barrie, Orillia, Parrysound, Midland, Collingwood, Owen sound, Bracebridge, Alliston, Stayner, Bradford, Innisfil, Midhurst, Gravenhurst, The Blue Mountains, Huntsville GTA including, Newmarket, Brampton, Scarborough, Toronto Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, , Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Milton, Caledon, London and all areas of Ontario.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8