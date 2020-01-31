Welcome to Barrie Mitsubishi’s Pre-owned car inventory.

This vehicle will be sold CERTIFIED and here are few details, for more info or to set up a test drive text us at 705-990-1407

All in price! Taxes & Licensing extra.

**VEHICLE**

2017 Mitsubishi Mirage ES G4

………….…

**HISTORY**

No Accidents, Previously One Owner.

………….…

**WARRANTY**

Balance of Mitsubishi’s Warranty:

10 Years / 160,000 KM Powertrain Warranty,

5 Years / 100,000 KM New Vehicle Limited Warranty &

5 Years / Unlimited Km Road Side Assistance.

………….…

**FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS**

-Power Options

-Air Conditioning

-Amazing Fuel Economy

-Trunk Space

………….…

Test-Drive it to find out more!

………….…

**FINANCING**

$0 down financing available at low interest rates OAC. (Any Credit situation welcome)

You can also apply online, follow the link below and fill in the details:

http://www.barriemitsubishi.ca/inventory/credit-application.aspx?lng=2

Contact us for personalized finance options that suits your needs!

………….…

**TRADE-IN**

Do you have a trade? Do you owe more than the trade is worth? Let us know what we need to work with…!

………….…

**CERTIFICATION**

The car will be certified as per the standards set by Ministry of Transportation (MTO)

Barrie Mitsubishi is located on Mapleview Dr. in Barrie’s South end and serves as your Southern Ontario Mitsubishi Dealer. We are focused on ensuring all customers receive a premium Mitsubishi experience which includes thoroughly trained Sales people with unmatched product knowledge and product presentation skills.

If you’re in the market for a New Mitsubishi vehicle, you’ll find our Mitsubishi Sales staff courteous and professional. Barrie Mitsubishi carries the full Mitsubishi line-up of new vehicles including the Mitsubishi Outlander, Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, Mitsubishi RVR, Mitsubishi Mirage and Mitsubishi Mirage G4. We also deal in used cars of all makes and models, Honda, Toyota, VW, Ford, Hyundai, Kia, GMC, Chevrolet, Subaru, Nissan, Chrysler, Ram and many more.

So if you are in the market for a New or Used, Sedan, Hatchback, 5 seater SUV, 7 Seater SUV, Van, Pick up truck, front wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive, all-wheel drive or 4x4 then look no further, contact us to know the availability and we will give you the best of our services and prices.

Barrie Mitsubishi services: Simcoe County including Barrie, Orillia, Parrysound, Midland, Collingwood, Owensound, Bracebridge, Alliston, Stayner, Bradford, Innisfil, Midhurst, Gravenhurst, The Blue Mountains, Huntsville GTA including, Newmarket, Brampton, Scarborough, Toronto Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, , Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Milton, Caledon, London and all areas of Ontario.







