$11,999+ tax & licensing
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Barrie Ford
705-737-2313
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES **AS IS SPECIAL** | HEATED SEATS | ALLOY WHEELS
Location
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
705-737-2313
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
233,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9614350
- Stock #: X1051AZ
- VIN: JA4AZ2A35HZ612646
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # X1051AZ
- Mileage 233,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
ES 4WD CVT 2.4L SOHC
| ** As-Traded Special You Certify You Save **, | Apple Carplay | Android Auto, 4WD, 16" Alloy Wheels, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel.
Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+
Reviews:
* A pleasant ride, decent off-road capability, a smooth V6 powertrain, good fuel mileage and Mitsubishi's unbeatable warranty were all rated highly by owners. Flexibility and all-weather confidence were also appreciated. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7