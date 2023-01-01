Menu
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

233,000 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES **AS IS SPECIAL** | HEATED SEATS | ALLOY WHEELS

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES **AS IS SPECIAL** | HEATED SEATS | ALLOY WHEELS

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

233,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9614350
  • Stock #: X1051AZ
  • VIN: JA4AZ2A35HZ612646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X1051AZ
  • Mileage 233,000 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS IS AN INCOMING UNIT. THIS VEHICLE HAS NOT YET ARRIVED AT OUR STORE


CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


ES 4WD CVT 2.4L SOHC


| ** As-Traded Special You Certify You Save **, | Apple Carplay | Android Auto, 4WD, 16" Alloy Wheels, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel.

Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+
Reviews:
* A pleasant ride, decent off-road capability, a smooth V6 powertrain, good fuel mileage and Mitsubishi's unbeatable warranty were all rated highly by owners. Flexibility and all-weather confidence were also appreciated. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

