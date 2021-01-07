Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Micra

79,002 KM

Details Description

$8,487

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,487

+ taxes & licensing

Car Central

647-618-4646

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Micra

2017 Nissan Micra

S

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Micra

S

Location

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

647-618-4646

  1. 6597795
  2. 6597795
  3. 6597795
  4. 6597795
  5. 6597795
  6. 6597795
  7. 6597795
  8. 6597795
  9. 6597795
  10. 6597795
  11. 6597795
  12. 6597795
  13. 6597795
  14. 6597795
  15. 6597795
  16. 6597795
  17. 6597795
  18. 6597795
  19. 6597795
  20. 6597795
Contact Seller

$8,487

+ taxes & licensing

79,002KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6597795
  • Stock #: 239330
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP4HL239330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,002 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT-FREE!

Location: 290 Yonge Street, Barrie, L4N 4C7, ON (OFF ESSA ROAD ON HIGHWAY 400) Please call us at 647-618-4646!

MONDAY-FRIDAY 10AM-7PM, SATURDAY 10AM-6PM. ------------We appreciate you for considering CAR CENTRAL! ----------------We process all applications with any type of credit! $0 DOWN PAYMENT AT 4.99 % O.A.C!!------------------------ GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT all welcome!---------------CREDIT BUILDING PROGRAM AVAILABLE!------------------------All of our vehicles go through a pre-inspection before being advertised to make sure you get a quality vehicle.---------------------------- Exceptional customer service has been and always will be our top priority because here at Car Central your satisfaction is our success.  -------------------------------We love trade-ins! Drive in and we will be happy to appraise your vehicle and give you top dollars.--------------------- For peace of mind we also have a variety of warranty options and gap insurance.------------------- All vehicles can be certified for $699! If not, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable not e-tested and not certified. --------------Please call us at 647-618-4646 for more information!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Central

2015 Hyundai Sonata ...
 96,453 KM
$11,487 + tax & lic
2005 Chrysler 300 C ...
 207,300 KM
$3,987 + tax & lic
2008 Chevrolet Cobal...
 260,250 KM
$1,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Central

Car Central

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

Call Dealer

647-618-XXXX

(click to show)

647-618-4646

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory