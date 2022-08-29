Menu
2017 Nissan Sentra

112,728 KM

Details Features

$16,988

+ tax & licensing
$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

Bayfield Auto Sales

705-739-9100

2017 Nissan Sentra

2017 Nissan Sentra

SV

2017 Nissan Sentra

SV

Location

Bayfield Auto Sales

705-739-9100

705-739-9100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

112,728KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9015088
  • Stock #: 2001
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP2HY362001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,728 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Bayfield Auto Sales

Bayfield Auto Sales

119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2

