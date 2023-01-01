$25,995+ tax & licensing
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2017 RAM 1500
2017 RAM 1500
ST/CREW CAB/4X4/HARD TONNEAU COVER!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
84,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10223538
- Stock #: 2790E
- VIN: 3C6RR7KT0HG522087
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 84,200 KM
Vehicle Description
ATTENTION CONTRACTORS, HARD TONNEAU COVER TO LOCK IN YOUR TOOLS!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH RUNNING BOARDS, BUG DEFLECTOR, SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB AND IPOD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1