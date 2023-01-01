Menu
2017 RAM 1500

84,200 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

ST/CREW CAB/4X4/HARD TONNEAU COVER!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

84,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10223538
  • Stock #: 2790E
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT0HG522087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 84,200 KM

Vehicle Description

ATTENTION CONTRACTORS, HARD TONNEAU COVER TO LOCK IN YOUR TOOLS!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH RUNNING BOARDS, BUG DEFLECTOR, SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB AND IPOD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

