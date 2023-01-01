$19,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 9 , 9 6 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10505904

10505904 Stock #: 37239AUXZ

37239AUXZ VIN: 1C6RR7HT6HS646994

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 209,960 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.