THE 2017 RAM, 1500S UNIQUE COIL-SPRING REAR SUSPENSION GIVES IT A SMOOTH UNLOADED RIDE, BUT IT CAN STILL TOW YOUR TRAILER OR SNOWMOBILES LIKE A CHAMP WITH ITS SOUT 5.7L HEMI ENGINE!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB AND AUX PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

2017 RAM 1500

134,200 KM

Details

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500

Express CLASSIC TRAILER TOW PACKAGE!!

2017 RAM 1500

Express CLASSIC TRAILER TOW PACKAGE!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

134,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KTXHG794742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 134,200 KM

Vehicle Description

THE 2017 RAM, 1500'S UNIQUE COIL-SPRING REAR SUSPENSION GIVES IT A SMOOTH UNLOADED RIDE, BUT IT CAN STILL TOW YOUR TRAILER OR SNOWMOBILES LIKE A CHAMP WITH ITS SOUT 5.7L HEMI ENGINE!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB AND AUX PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

