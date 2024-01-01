$26,995+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
Express CLASSIC TRAILER TOW PACKAGE!!
Certified
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 134,200 KM
Vehicle Description
THE 2017 RAM, 1500'S UNIQUE COIL-SPRING REAR SUSPENSION GIVES IT A SMOOTH UNLOADED RIDE, BUT IT CAN STILL TOW YOUR TRAILER OR SNOWMOBILES LIKE A CHAMP WITH ITS SOUT 5.7L HEMI ENGINE!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB AND AUX PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
