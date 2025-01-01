$18,996+ taxes & licensing
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$18,996
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 176,475 KM
Vehicle Description
20" x 8" Aluminum Wheels, 7" Customizable Cluster Display, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Bridgestone Brand Tires, Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips, Bright Grille w/Bright Billets, Centre Hub, Comfort Group, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Fog Lamps, Front Heated Seats, Glove Box Lamp, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Luxury Group, Overhead Console/Garage Door Opener, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Pickup Box Lighting, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Quick Order Package 27G SLT, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Rear Window Defroster, SLT Plus Decor Group, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Underhood Lamp, Universal Garage Door Opener.Bright White Clearcoat 2017 Ram 1500 SLT 4D Quad Cab HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WDThis vehicle is certified. You can trust that each certified vehicle goes through a 100 point inspection by our factory trained master technicians. Our requirements exceed the provincial regulations of safety standards. You will receive a complimentary CarFax report showing vehicle history. Thank you for choosing Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, the easy car buying experience - where it's all about you! Come visit our huge 50 car indoor showroom, and see the hundreds of vehicles we have both on and offsite. We are located right in the heart of Barrie, on Dunlop St W, just off of Highway 400. - 395 Dunlop St W, Barrie, ON.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Additional Features
705-702-5069