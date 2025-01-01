Menu
20 x 8 Aluminum Wheels, 7 Customizable Cluster Display, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Bridgestone Brand Tires, Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips, Bright Grille w/Bright Billets, Centre Hub, Comfort Group, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Fog Lamps, Front Heated Seats, Glove Box Lamp, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Luxury Group, Overhead Console/Garage Door Opener, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Pickup Box Lighting, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Quick Order Package 27G SLT, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Rear Window Defroster, SLT Plus Decor Group, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Underhood Lamp, Universal Garage Door Opener.Bright White Clearcoat 2017 Ram 1500 SLT 4D Quad Cab HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WDThis vehicle is certified. You can trust that each certified vehicle goes through a 100 point inspection by our factory trained master technicians. Our requirements exceed the provincial regulations of safety standards. You will receive a complimentary CarFax report showing vehicle history. Thank you for choosing Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, the easy car buying experience - where its all about you! Come visit our huge 50 car indoor showroom, and see the hundreds of vehicles we have both on and offsite. We are located right in the heart of Barrie, on Dunlop St W, just off of Highway 400. - 395 Dunlop St W, Barrie, ON.

2017 RAM 1500

176,475 KM

$18,996

+ taxes & licensing
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Used
176,475KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7GT8HS568509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 176,475 KM

Vehicle Description

20" x 8" Aluminum Wheels, 7" Customizable Cluster Display, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Bridgestone Brand Tires, Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips, Bright Grille w/Bright Billets, Centre Hub, Comfort Group, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Fog Lamps, Front Heated Seats, Glove Box Lamp, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Luxury Group, Overhead Console/Garage Door Opener, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Pickup Box Lighting, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Quick Order Package 27G SLT, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Rear Window Defroster, SLT Plus Decor Group, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Underhood Lamp, Universal Garage Door Opener.Bright White Clearcoat 2017 Ram 1500 SLT 4D Quad Cab HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WDThis vehicle is certified. You can trust that each certified vehicle goes through a 100 point inspection by our factory trained master technicians. Our requirements exceed the provincial regulations of safety standards. You will receive a complimentary CarFax report showing vehicle history. Thank you for choosing Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, the easy car buying experience - where it's all about you! Come visit our huge 50 car indoor showroom, and see the hundreds of vehicles we have both on and offsite. We are located right in the heart of Barrie, on Dunlop St W, just off of Highway 400. - 395 Dunlop St W, Barrie, ON.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS
Bright Bodyside Moulding

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Front Suspension Skid Plate Tow Hooks
BRIGHT WHITE
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)
COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
WHEELS: 20" X 8" ALUMINUM -inc: Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Bridgestone Brand Tires
Requires Subscription
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Underhood Lamp Pickup Box Lighting Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy L...
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust Remote USB Port - Charge Only 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Pow...
SLT PLUS DECOR GROUP -inc: Fog Lamps Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips Wheels: 20" x 8" Aluminum Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Bridgestone Brand Tires Bright Grille w/Bright Billets Luxury Group Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped St...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

705-702-5069

