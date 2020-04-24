Menu
2017 RAM 1500

Ram

2017 RAM 1500

Ram

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

$22,986

+ taxes & licensing

  • 112,266KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4937694
  • Stock #: 27210U
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT1HG533194
Exterior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Engine
5-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2017 Ram 1500 Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat ONE OWNER!!!, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Block heater, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear step bumper, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents. 36-Point Provincial Safety Certification . Warranty - 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety related items and extended plans are available . CarFax Verified Report. . Meets or exceeds minimal Provincial Safety Standard on all tires and brakes. . Financing Rates from 4.79% O.A.C. . Market Value Report provided . Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles. . Complimentary wash and vacuum, engine shampoo. . OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired . Complimentary shuttle transportation. Thank you for choosing Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, the easy car buying experience - where it's all about you! Come visit our huge 50 car indoor showroom, and see the hundreds of vehicles we have both on and offsite. We are located right in the heart of Barrie, on Dunlop St W, just off of Highway 400. - 395 Dunlop St W, Barrie, ON.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

