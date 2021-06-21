Menu
2017 RAM 1500

44,582 KM

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Location

The Loan Arranger

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

1-800-403-3225

44,582KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7457069
  • Stock #: 23571A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT6HS685876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,582 KM

Vehicle Description

100% approval based on income and ability to pay. O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS
Interval wipers
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
Cloth Upholstery
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
Keyless Ignition
mp3 ready

