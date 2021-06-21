$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 4 , 5 8 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7457069

7457069 Stock #: 23571A

23571A VIN: 1C6RR7GT6HS685876

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 44,582 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning Interior Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering CUP HOLDERS Interval wipers Safety 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trim Cloth Upholstery Additional Features Navigation BACK UP CAMERA Keyless Ignition mp3 ready

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.