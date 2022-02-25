Menu
2017 RAM 1500

128,400 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

ST CREW CAB TONNEAU COVER!!

2017 RAM 1500

ST CREW CAB TONNEAU COVER!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

128,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8296239
  • Stock #: 2573E
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT9HG746006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Khaki
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 128,400 KM

Vehicle Description

THE RAM CREW CAB HAS A TONNEAU COVER, RUNNING BOARDS AND BLUETOOTH!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BUG DEFLECTOR, DUAL EXHAUST, USB, TRAILER BRAKES, IPOD AND SIRIUS XM RADIO. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Conventional Spare Tire

