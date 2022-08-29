$29,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-797-1100
2017 RAM 1500
Sport BLACK ALLOYS!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,995
- Listing ID: 9293356
- Stock #: 2691E
- VIN: 1C6RR7HT8HS756316
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 116,700 KM
Vehicle Description
THE RAM SPORT HAS BLACK ALLOYS AND RUNNING BOARDS. WITH THE 5.7L HEMI ENGINE YOU HAVE MAXIMUM TOWING CAPACITY AND LOTS OF POWER!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH PARTIAL LEATHER POWER HEATED SEATS, HEATED LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, SOFT TONNEAU COVER, DUAL EXHAUST, SPRAY IN BOXLINER, POWER REAR SLIDING REAR WINDOW, BLUETOOTH AND SIRIUS XM RADIO. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
