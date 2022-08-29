Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 1500

116,700 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Sport BLACK ALLOYS!!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

Sport BLACK ALLOYS!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

116,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9293356
  • Stock #: 2691E
  • VIN: 1C6RR7HT8HS756316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,700 KM

Vehicle Description

THE RAM SPORT HAS BLACK ALLOYS AND RUNNING BOARDS. WITH THE 5.7L HEMI ENGINE YOU HAVE MAXIMUM TOWING CAPACITY AND LOTS OF POWER!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH PARTIAL LEATHER POWER HEATED SEATS, HEATED LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, SOFT TONNEAU COVER, DUAL EXHAUST, SPRAY IN BOXLINER, POWER REAR SLIDING REAR WINDOW, BLUETOOTH AND SIRIUS XM RADIO. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

2017 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 116,700 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Soul LX AL...
 132,800 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 150,400 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory