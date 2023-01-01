Menu
2017 RAM 1500

136,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Longhorn HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED SEATS | 8.4" TOUCHSCREEN

2017 RAM 1500

Longhorn HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED SEATS | 8.4" TOUCHSCREEN

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

136,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9863045
  • Stock #: X1398B
  • VIN: 1C6RR7PT9HS828657

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Description

INCOMING UNIT. THIS VEHICLE HAS NOT YET ARRIVED AT OUR STORE



Limited 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT



1500 Limited, 4D Crew Cab, HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, White, Black Leather, 1 Yr. Trial (Registration Required), 10 Speakers, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, Alloy wheels, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Audio memory, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bucket Seats, Electronically Controlled Throttle, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Heated steering wheel, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Media Hub (USB, AUX), Memory seat, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats, Radio: Uconnect 3C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat, Remote USB Port, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, SIRIUSXM Traffic, SIRIUSXM Travel Link, Uconnect Access.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

