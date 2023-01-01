$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
Longhorn HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED SEATS | 8.4" TOUCHSCREEN
Location
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
705-737-2313
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
136,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9863045
- Stock #: X1398B
- VIN: 1C6RR7PT9HS828657
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Limited 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT
1500 Limited, 4D Crew Cab, HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, White, Black Leather, 1 Yr. Trial (Registration Required), 10 Speakers, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, Alloy wheels, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Audio memory, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bucket Seats, Electronically Controlled Throttle, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Heated steering wheel, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Media Hub (USB, AUX), Memory seat, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats, Radio: Uconnect 3C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat, Remote USB Port, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, SIRIUSXM Traffic, SIRIUSXM Travel Link, Uconnect Access.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
