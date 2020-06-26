Menu
$22,798

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Mitsubishi

705-733-9696

2017 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Location

Barrie Mitsubishi

231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8

705-733-9696

$22,798

+ taxes & licensing

  • 84,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5307146
  • Stock #: L0093A
  • VIN: 2T3DFREV0HW677694
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Welcome to Barrie Mitsubishi’s Pre-owned car inventory! For more information, text us at 705-990-1407!

____________

*VEHICLE*

2017 Toyota RAV4 Limited

____________

*HISTORY*

Previously One Owner, No Accidents

____________

*FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS*

-Heated Seats

-Advanced Safety Features

-Sunroof

-Leather Options

-Keyless Start

-Bluetooth

-Backup Camera

____________

*FINANCING*

$0 down financing available at low interest rates OAC. (ANY CREDIT SITUATION WELCOME)

You can also apply online by clicking the following link: https://www.barriemitsubishi.ca/credit-application/

____________

*TRADE-IN*

Do you have a trade? Do you owe more than the trade is worth? Let us know what we need to work with!

____________

*CERTIFICATION*

The car will be certified as per the standards set by Ministry of Transportation (MTO).

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Liftgate
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Wheel Locks
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Lane Keeping Assist

Barrie Mitsubishi

Barrie Mitsubishi

231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8

