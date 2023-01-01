$33,995+ tax & licensing
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Sport CREW CAB/NAVIGATION/SUNROOF!!
Location
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
157,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9501268
- Stock #: 2718E
- VIN: 5TFDZ5BN1HX017647
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 157,400 KM
Vehicle Description
DRIVE THIS TACOMA TRD SPORT WITH POWER SUNROOF TO LOOK AT THE STARS AND NAVIGATION TO GET YOU THERE!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH SPRAY IN BOXLINER, HD RADIO, SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB, AUX, BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START DUAL HEAT AND AC CONTROLS AND LANE DEPARTURE. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
