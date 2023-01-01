Menu
2017 Toyota Tacoma

157,400 KM

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2017 Toyota Tacoma

2017 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport CREW CAB/NAVIGATION/SUNROOF!!

2017 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport CREW CAB/NAVIGATION/SUNROOF!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

157,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9501268
  Stock #: 2718E
  VIN: 5TFDZ5BN1HX017647

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,400 KM

DRIVE THIS TACOMA TRD SPORT WITH POWER SUNROOF TO LOOK AT THE STARS AND NAVIGATION TO GET YOU THERE!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH SPRAY IN BOXLINER, HD RADIO, SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB, AUX, BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START DUAL HEAT AND AC CONTROLS AND LANE DEPARTURE. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

