2017 Volkswagen Jetta

111,716 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

705-252-2886

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan 4DR 1.8 TSI AUTO HIGHLINE

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan 4DR 1.8 TSI AUTO HIGHLINE

Location

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

93 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3A7

705-252-2886

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

111,716KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6165318
  Stock #: 6285
  VIN: 3VWL17AJ4HM326285

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # 6285
  Mileage 111,716 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED


** Professionally Detailed .


 We finance! We not only sell vehicles, we build relationships!

Don't dream it. Drive it!


 


 2 Locations to Serve you:


SIMPLE AUTO SALES AND SERVICES LTD.


2829 Derry Rd E.,                                                                     93 Bradford St.


Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5                                                          Barrie, ON  L4N 3A7 


905-956-7800                                                                          705-252-2886


 


 


 


 


 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

93 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3A7

