Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

77,796 KM

Details Description Features

$12,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,987

+ taxes & licensing

Car Central

647-618-4646

Contact Seller
2017 Volkswagen Jetta

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE PLUS | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH |

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE PLUS | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH |

Location

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

647-618-4646

  1. 6703232
  2. 6703232
  3. 6703232
  4. 6703232
  5. 6703232
  6. 6703232
  7. 6703232
  8. 6703232
  9. 6703232
  10. 6703232
  11. 6703232
  12. 6703232
  13. 6703232
  14. 6703232
  15. 6703232
  16. 6703232
  17. 6703232
  18. 6703232
  19. 6703232
  20. 6703232
  21. 6703232
  22. 6703232
  23. 6703232
  24. 6703232
  25. 6703232
Contact Seller
Certified

$12,987

+ taxes & licensing

77,796KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6703232
  • Stock #: 379049
  • VIN: 3VW2B7AJ3HM379049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,796 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER, ACCIDENT-FREE, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, 12V/AUX/USB, BACKUP CAMERA WITH PARKING LINES, PREMIUM CLOTH SEATS, BLUETOOTH, TOUCH SCREEN AND MUCH MORE !

Location: 290 Yonge Street, Barrie, L4N 4C7, ON (OFF ESSA ROAD ON HIGHWAY 400) Please call us at 647-618-4646!

MONDAY-FRIDAY 10AM-7PM, SATURDAY 10AM-6PM. ------------We appreciate you for considering CAR CENTRAL! ----------------We process all applications with any type of credit! $0 DOWN PAYMENT AT 4.99 % O.A.C!!------------------------ GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT all welcome!---------------CREDIT BUILDING PROGRAM AVAILABLE!------------------------All of our vehicles go through a pre-inspection before being advertised to make sure you get a quality vehicle.---------------------------- Exceptional customer service has been and always will be our top priority because here at Car Central your satisfaction is our success.  -------------------------------We love trade-ins! Drive in and we will be happy to appraise your vehicle and give you top dollars.--------------------- For peace of mind we also have a variety of warranty options and gap insurance.------------------- All vehicles can be certified for $699! If not, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable not e-tested and not certified. --------------Please call us at 647-618-4646 for more information!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Central

2012 Chrysler 200 Li...
 136,409 KM
$5,987 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota RAV4 LIM...
 103,668 KM
$17,987 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Venza LE...
 104,147 KM
$16,487 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Central

Car Central

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

Call Dealer

647-618-XXXX

(click to show)

647-618-4646

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory