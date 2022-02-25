Menu
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

45,186 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

705-252-2886

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

S

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

S

Location

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

93 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3A7

705-252-2886

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

45,186KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8432895
  • Stock #: 1994
  • VIN: WVGHV7AX2HK001994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 45,186 KM

Vehicle Description

** Professionally Detailed **
**2017 VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN S**
 We finance! We not only sell vehicles, we build relationships!


Dont dream it. Drive it!
 
 2 Locations to Serve you:
SIMPLE AUTO SALES AND SERVICES LTD.
2829 Derry Rd E.,                                   93 Bradford St.
Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5                      Barrie, ON L4N 3A7 
905-956-7800                                     705-252-2886

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

93 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3A7

