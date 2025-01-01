Menu
Account
Sign In
Active Suspension, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop, Aluminum Interior Trim, Aluminum Pedals, Aluminum Steering Column-Mounted Paddle Shift, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control, Black Roof Rails, Blind-Spot/RR Cross-Path Detection, Coloured Brake Calipers, Driver Assistance Dynamic Plus Package, Driver Assistance Static Package, Dual-Pane Sunroof, Forward Collision Warning, Gloss Black Window Surround Mouldings, harman/kardon Premium Audio, Headlamp Washer, Lane Departure Warning System, Leather-Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel, Limited-Slip Differential, Power Adjustable Seat Bolster, Quick Order Package 22S Ti Sport, Solar Control Windshield, Sport Leather-Faced Bucket Seats, Sport-Tuned Front Dampers, Ti Sport Performance Package, Wheels: 20 x 8.5 Sport Aluminum.This vehicle is certified. You can trust that each certified vehicle goes through a 150-point inspection by our factory-trained master technicians. Our requirements exceed the provincial regulations of safety standards.With every detail disclosed and every standard met, confidence comes standard.Verified Vehicle History: CarFAX and UCDA reports included.Certified & Serviced: Oil, filters, and wipers replaced before delivery.Warranty You Can Trust: Up to 8 years or 200,000 KM of coverage.Finance Made Simple: Competitive rates for all credit profiles.Easy Exchange Program: Return within 7 days or 500 KM.Thank you for choosing Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, where the easy car-buying experience is all about you! Visit our expansive 50-car indoor showroom and view the hundreds of vehicles available, both on-site and off-site. We are located right in the heart of Barrie, on Dunlop St W, just off of Highway 400. - 395 Dunlop St W, Barrie, ON.We pay cash for cars, even if you dont buy one from us! Talk to Tom, our Pre-owned Manager, today!Alfa Rosso 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti 4D Sport Utility I4 8-Speed Automatic AWDWe utilize real-time third-party software to price our vehicles, ensuring they align with the daily average market price. For that reason, our vehicles are priced competitively.We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available onsite, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

101,139 KM

Details Description Features

$22,987

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Ti Sport

Watch This Vehicle
13170338

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Ti Sport

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Contact Seller

$22,987

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
101,139KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN ZASFAKNN6J7C12134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alfa Rosso
  • Interior Colour Chocolate/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,139 KM

Vehicle Description

Active Suspension, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop, Aluminum Interior Trim, Aluminum Pedals, Aluminum Steering Column-Mounted Paddle Shift, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control, Black Roof Rails, Blind-Spot/RR Cross-Path Detection, Coloured Brake Calipers, Driver Assistance Dynamic Plus Package, Driver Assistance Static Package, Dual-Pane Sunroof, Forward Collision Warning, Gloss Black Window Surround Mouldings, harman/kardon Premium Audio, Headlamp Washer, Lane Departure Warning System, Leather-Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel, Limited-Slip Differential, Power Adjustable Seat Bolster, Quick Order Package 22S Ti Sport, Solar Control Windshield, Sport Leather-Faced Bucket Seats, Sport-Tuned Front Dampers, Ti Sport Performance Package, Wheels: 20" x 8.5" Sport Aluminum.This vehicle is certified. You can trust that each certified vehicle goes through a 150-point inspection by our factory-trained master technicians. Our requirements exceed the provincial regulations of safety standards.With every detail disclosed and every standard met, confidence comes standard.Verified Vehicle History: CarFAX and UCDA reports included.Certified & Serviced: Oil, filters, and wipers replaced before delivery.Warranty You Can Trust: Up to 8 years or 200,000 KM of coverage.Finance Made Simple: Competitive rates for all credit profiles.Easy Exchange Program: Return within 7 days or 500 KM.Thank you for choosing Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, where the easy car-buying experience is all about you! Visit our expansive 50-car indoor showroom and view the hundreds of vehicles available, both on-site and off-site. We are located right in the heart of Barrie, on Dunlop St W, just off of Highway 400. - 395 Dunlop St W, Barrie, ON.We pay cash for cars, even if you dont buy one from us! Talk to Tom, our Pre-owned Manager, today!Alfa Rosso 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti 4D Sport Utility I4 8-Speed Automatic AWDWe utilize real-time third-party software to price our vehicles, ensuring they align with the daily average market price. For that reason, our vehicles are priced competitively.We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available onsite, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Forward Collision Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Google Android Auto

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Compact Spare Tire
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Apple CarPlay Capable

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Dual-Pane Sunroof
Headlamp Washer
GLOSS YELLOW W/BLACK BRAKE CALIPERS
ALFA ROSSO
HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM AUDIO
DRIVER ASSISTANCE STATIC PACKAGE -inc: Blind-Spot/RR Cross-Path Detection Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors
DRIVER ASSISTANCE DYNAMIC PLUS PACKAGE -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Solar Control Windshield Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Forward Collision Warning Lane Departure Warning
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22S TI SPORT -inc: Power Adjustable Seat Bolster Gloss Black Window Surround Mouldings Aluminum Steering Column-Mounted Paddle Shift Aluminum Pedals Aluminum Interior Trim Black Roof Rails Leather-Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel...
CHOCOLATE/BLACK SPORT LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
TI SPORT PERFORMANCE PACKAGE -inc: Active Suspension Limited-Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Sport for sale in Barrie, ON
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Sport 101,139 KM $22,987 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 TRADESMAN for sale in Barrie, ON
2020 RAM 1500 TRADESMAN 99,112 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 RAM 1500 Big Horn for sale in Barrie, ON
2012 RAM 1500 Big Horn 15,171 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-702-XXXX

(click to show)

705-702-5069

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,987

+ taxes & licensing>

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio