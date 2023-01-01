$28,995+ tax & licensing
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2018 Audi Q3
PREMIUM PLUS/NAVIGATION!!
Location
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
102,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10087893
- VIN: WA1JCCFS1JR033453
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 102,300 KM
Vehicle Description
RIDE IN STYLE IN THIS AUDI Q3 ALL WHEEL DRIVE WITH A PANARAMIC SUNROOF AND NAVIGATION!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH POWER LIFTGATE, SIRIUS XM RADIO AND USB PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
