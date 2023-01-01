Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 BMW 5 Series

118,500 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2018 BMW 5 Series

2018 BMW 5 Series

530e xDrive iPerformance Plug-In Hybrid/SUNROOF!!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 BMW 5 Series

530e xDrive iPerformance Plug-In Hybrid/SUNROOF!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1681236296
  2. 1681236297
  3. 1681236352
  4. 1681236353
  5. 1681236355
  6. 1681236356
  7. 1681236358
  8. 1681236359
  9. 1681236361
  10. 1681236363
  11. 1681236365
  12. 1681236367
  13. 1681236368
  14. 1681236369
  15. 1681236371
  16. 1681236372
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
118,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9820903
  • VIN: WBAJB1C59JG623329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,500 KM

Vehicle Description

DRIVE IN LUXURY WITH THIS 530E XDRIVE AND SAVE LOTS OF MONEY ON GAS DUE TO THE PLUG IN HYBRID!! BEING THE I PERFORMANCE WITH THE M PACKAGE YOU WILL HAVE LOTS OF FUN RACING WITH THIS ONE. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS FRONT AND REAR, POWER SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, DUAL EXHAUST, FRONT AND REAR CLIMATE CONTROL, PUSH BUTTON START, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SURROUND CAMERAS, REVERSE CAMERA, SPORT, COMFORT AND ECO PRO MODES. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

2019 Hyundai Veloste...
 60,700 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Acadia Dena...
 152,800 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Soul LX NE...
 132,800 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory