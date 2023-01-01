$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW 530i
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10091316
- Stock #: 25055A
- VIN: WBAJA7C59JG909121
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
100% approval based on income and ability to pay. O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interval wipers
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Safety
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Comfort
Dual Climate Controls
Additional Features
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
Keyless Ignition
mp3 ready
