Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 BMW 530i

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Loan Arranger

1-800-403-3225

Contact Seller
2018 BMW 530i

2018 BMW 530i

Watch This Vehicle

2018 BMW 530i

Location

The Loan Arranger

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

1-800-403-3225

  1. 10091316
  2. 10091316
  3. 10091316
  4. 10091316
  5. 10091316
  6. 10091316
  7. 10091316
  8. 10091316
  9. 10091316
  10. 10091316
  11. 10091316
  12. 10091316
  13. 10091316
  14. 10091316
  15. 10091316
  16. 10091316
  17. 10091316
  18. 10091316
  19. 10091316
  20. 10091316
  21. 10091316
  22. 10091316
  23. 10091316
  24. 10091316
  25. 10091316
  26. 10091316
  27. 10091316
  28. 10091316
  29. 10091316
  30. 10091316
  31. 10091316
  32. 10091316
  33. 10091316
  34. 10091316
  35. 10091316
  36. 10091316
  37. 10091316
  38. 10091316
  39. 10091316
  40. 10091316
  41. 10091316
  42. 10091316
  43. 10091316
  44. 10091316
  45. 10091316
  46. 10091316
  47. 10091316
  48. 10091316
  49. 10091316
  50. 10091316
  51. 10091316
  52. 10091316
  53. 10091316
  54. 10091316
  55. 10091316
  56. 10091316
  57. 10091316
  58. 10091316
  59. 10091316
  60. 10091316
  61. 10091316
  62. 10091316
  63. 10091316
  64. 10091316
  65. 10091316
  66. 10091316
  67. 10091316
  68. 10091316
  69. 10091316
  70. 10091316
  71. 10091316
  72. 10091316
  73. 10091316
  74. 10091316
  75. 10091316
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10091316
  • Stock #: 25055A
  • VIN: WBAJA7C59JG909121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

100% approval based on income and ability to pay. O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interval wipers

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Safety

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Comfort

Dual Climate Controls

Additional Features

Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
Keyless Ignition
mp3 ready

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Loan Arranger

2012 Chevrolet Malibu
141,548 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey
165,462 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 RAM 1500
235,171 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Loan Arranger

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Loan Arranger

The Loan Arranger

Barrie

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

Call Dealer

1-800-403-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-403-3225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory