2018 BMW X3
M40i INCOMING UNIT | LEATHER | MOONROOF | NAVIGATION | |
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$48,999
+ taxes & licensing
69,454KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9214633
- Stock #: X0747BX
- VIN: 5UXTS3C57J0Y93848
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 69,454 KM
Vehicle Description
M40i AWD 8-Speed Automatic I6
8-Speed Automatic, 12 Speakers, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Memory seat, Panorama Sunroof, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Tuner w/HiFi Sound System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.
PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
7-Day Money Back Guarantee
Market Value Report provided
Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!
Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal
Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
