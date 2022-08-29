Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 BMW X3

69,454 KM

Details Description Features

$48,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,999

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

Contact Seller
2018 BMW X3

2018 BMW X3

M40i INCOMING UNIT | LEATHER | MOONROOF | NAVIGATION | |

Watch This Vehicle

2018 BMW X3

M40i INCOMING UNIT | LEATHER | MOONROOF | NAVIGATION | |

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

  1. 9214633
  2. 9214633
  3. 9214633
  4. 9214633
  5. 9214633
  6. 9214633
  7. 9214633
  8. 9214633
  9. 9214633
  10. 9214633
  11. 9214633
  12. 9214633
  13. 9214633
  14. 9214633
  15. 9214633
  16. 9214633
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,999

+ taxes & licensing

69,454KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9214633
  • Stock #: X0747BX
  • VIN: 5UXTS3C57J0Y93848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 69,454 KM

Vehicle Description

INCOMING UNIT. VEHICLE HAS NOT ARRIVED ON OUR LOT YET.


M40i AWD 8-Speed Automatic I6


8-Speed Automatic, 12 Speakers, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Memory seat, Panorama Sunroof, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Tuner w/HiFi Sound System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.


PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE




172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

7-Day Money Back Guarantee

Market Value Report provided

Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)

Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!

Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal

Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrie Ford

2019 Ford F-250 LARIAT
 140,231 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 XLT
 127,542 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XLT
 95,456 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

Call Dealer

705-737-XXXX

(click to show)

705-737-2313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory