$9,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
LT GREAT GAS MILEAGE!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 152,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Check out this sleek 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This white beauty is ready to hit the road, boasting a comfortable gray interior and a practical four-door sedan design. With 152,200km on the odometer, this Cruze is just getting started. It's the perfect choice for your daily commute or weekend getaways.
Under the hood, you'll find a peppy 1.4L 4-cylinder Turbo engine that delivers impressive performance without breaking the bank at the pump. The automatic transmission makes for a smooth and effortless driving experience. Plus, with its front-wheel drive, you'll enjoy confident handling in various road conditions.
Come down to Eckert Auto Sales at 192 Essa Road in Barrie to see this beautiful sedan. For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.
