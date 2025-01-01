Menu
Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Check out this sleek 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This white beauty is ready to hit the road, boasting a comfortable gray interior and a practical four-door sedan design. With 152,200km on the odometer, this Cruze is just getting started. Its the perfect choice for your daily commute or weekend getaways.

Under the hood, youll find a peppy 1.4L 4-cylinder Turbo engine that delivers impressive performance without breaking the bank at the pump. The automatic transmission makes for a smooth and effortless driving experience. Plus, with its front-wheel drive, youll enjoy confident handling in various road conditions.

Come down to Eckert Auto Sales at 192 Essa Road in Barrie to see this beautiful sedan. For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

152,200 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT GREAT GAS MILEAGE!!

12562628

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT GREAT GAS MILEAGE!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
152,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1BE5SM5J7228956

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Gray
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 152,200 KM

Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Check out this sleek 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This white beauty is ready to hit the road, boasting a comfortable gray interior and a practical four-door sedan design. With 152,200km on the odometer, this Cruze is just getting started. It's the perfect choice for your daily commute or weekend getaways.

Under the hood, you'll find a peppy 1.4L 4-cylinder Turbo engine that delivers impressive performance without breaking the bank at the pump. The automatic transmission makes for a smooth and effortless driving experience. Plus, with its front-wheel drive, you'll enjoy confident handling in various road conditions.

Come down to Eckert Auto Sales at 192 Essa Road in Barrie to see this beautiful sedan. For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty Included

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2018 Chevrolet Cruze