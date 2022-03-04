$17,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
LT SUNROOF/KEYLESS START!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
95,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8654230
- VIN: 1G1BE5SM0J7203462
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 95,900 KM
Vehicle Description
THE CHEVROLET CRUZE IS AMAZING ON GAS, WITH THE AUTO OFF FEATURE YOU WILL SAVE LOTS OF MONEY!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH POWER SUNROOF. POWER TRUNK RELEASE, SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH AND PUSH BUTTON START. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1