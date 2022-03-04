Menu
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

95,900 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

LT SUNROOF/KEYLESS START!!

Location

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

95,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8654230
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM0J7203462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,900 KM

Vehicle Description

THE CHEVROLET CRUZE IS AMAZING ON GAS, WITH THE AUTO OFF FEATURE YOU WILL SAVE LOTS OF MONEY!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH POWER SUNROOF. POWER TRUNK RELEASE, SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH AND PUSH BUTTON START. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

