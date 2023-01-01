Menu
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

120,830 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Loan Arranger

1-800-403-3225

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

Location

The Loan Arranger

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

1-800-403-3225

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

120,830KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9621073
  • Stock #: 24739A
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM9J7245535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,830 KM

Vehicle Description

100% approval based on income and ability to pay. O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interval wipers
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS
Power Steering
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
Cloth Upholstery
BACK UP CAMERA
mp3 ready

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Loan Arranger

The Loan Arranger

Barrie

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

