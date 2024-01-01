Menu
<p>THE 2018 EQUINOX IS SMALLER AND LIGHTER THAT THE VEHICLE IT REPLACES, AND IT IS POWERED EXCLUSIVELY BY 4 CYLINDER 1.5L TURBO ENGINE WITH THE STANDARD ENGINE STOP-START TECHNOLOGY. THE 2018 CHEVROLET EQUINOX WAS VOTED AS ONE OF EDMUNDS BEST SMALL SUVS FOR 2018. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB AND ONSTAR. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.</p>

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics

