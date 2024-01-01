$17,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
LS AWD PUSH BUTTON START!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 116,200 KM
Vehicle Description
THE 2018 EQUINOX IS SMALLER AND LIGHTER THAT THE VEHICLE IT REPLACES, AND IT IS POWERED EXCLUSIVELY BY 4 CYLINDER 1.5L TURBO ENGINE WITH THE STANDARD ENGINE STOP-START TECHNOLOGY. THE 2018 CHEVROLET EQUINOX WAS VOTED AS ONE OF EDMUNDS BEST SMALL SUVS FOR 2018. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB AND ONSTAR. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
