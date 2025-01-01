$18,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
LT LOW KILOMETERS!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 77,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile SUV that can handle Canadian winters and summer off road weekend getaways? Check out this striking red 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This well-maintained Equinox is ready for adventure, boasting a robust 2L 4-cylinder Turbo engine and all-wheel drive, providing you with the power and control you need on any road. With just 77,700 km on the odometer, this Equinox has plenty of life left, promising years of reliable driving pleasure. Its sleek SUV/Crossover body style is perfect for navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors, all while providing comfortable seating for you and your passengers.
The Equinox LT trim offers a balance of comfort, convenience, and technology. The gray interior creates a pleasant and inviting cabin with a panaramic sunroof. The automatic transmission ensures a smooth and effortless driving experience, and the four-door configuration offers easy access for everyone. This Equinox is a fantastic option for families, commuters, and anyone seeking a practical yet stylish vehicle. For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.
Vehicle Features
