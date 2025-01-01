Menu
Looking for a versatile SUV that can handle Canadian winters and summer off road weekend getaways? Check out this striking red 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This well-maintained Equinox is ready for adventure, boasting a robust 2L 4-cylinder Turbo engine and all-wheel drive, providing you with the power and control you need on any road. With just 77,700 km on the odometer, this Equinox has plenty of life left, promising years of reliable driving pleasure. Its sleek SUV/Crossover body style is perfect for navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors, all while providing comfortable seating for you and your passengers.

The Equinox LT trim offers a balance of comfort, convenience, and technology. The gray interior creates a pleasant and inviting cabin with a panaramic sunroof. The automatic transmission ensures a smooth and effortless driving experience, and the four-door configuration offers easy access for everyone. This Equinox is a fantastic option for families, commuters, and anyone seeking a practical yet stylish vehicle. For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

77,700 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT LOW KILOMETERS!!

12712674

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT LOW KILOMETERS!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
77,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNAXTEXXJ6137923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a versatile SUV that can handle Canadian winters and summer off road weekend getaways? Check out this striking red 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This well-maintained Equinox is ready for adventure, boasting a robust 2L 4-cylinder Turbo engine and all-wheel drive, providing you with the power and control you need on any road. With just 77,700 km on the odometer, this Equinox has plenty of life left, promising years of reliable driving pleasure. Its sleek SUV/Crossover body style is perfect for navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors, all while providing comfortable seating for you and your passengers.

The Equinox LT trim offers a balance of comfort, convenience, and technology. The gray interior creates a pleasant and inviting cabin with a panaramic sunroof. The automatic transmission ensures a smooth and effortless driving experience, and the four-door configuration offers easy access for everyone. This Equinox is a fantastic option for families, commuters, and anyone seeking a practical yet stylish vehicle. For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Email Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2018 Chevrolet Equinox