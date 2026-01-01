$15,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier WITH LEATHER/PANARAMIC SUNROOF!!
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier WITH LEATHER/PANARAMIC SUNROOF!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 134,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into the stylish and versatile 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier, a truly exceptional SUV ready to elevate your daily drive. This black beauty boasts a sleek exterior that's perfectly complemented by a luxurious black leather interior, creating a sophisticated and comfortable cabin experience. Under the hood, a zippy yet efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine paired with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive ensures confident performance on any road, in any season. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend adventure, this Equinox Premier is designed to impress.
At Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie, we're thrilled to present this well-equipped Equinox Premier. With 134,200 kilometers on the odometer, it's ready for many more miles of reliable service. This is more than just a vehicle; it's a statement of style and practicality, offering a premium experience without compromise. Come discover why the Chevrolet Equinox Premier is a top choice for those seeking a blend of performance, comfort, and advanced features.
At Eckert Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles, and this Equinox Premier is a prime example of that commitment.
Here are six of the most appealing attributes of Eckert Auto Sales:
Honest Pricing: Our price is always inclusive except HST and Licensing
Eckert Auto Sales Advantage Package: Your advantage when purchasing from Eckert Auto Sales. This includes the safety certification, oil change, we guarantee our vehicles 100% and back them with a Dealer Warranty.
Friendly Family Business: We are a family owned dealership and we exceed in customer service.
Financing: We offer the lowest interest rate available for your credit. No upsell of interest rates or unnecessary products.
No Extra Charges: We never have any adminstration, finance or hidden fees. Just honest pricing!!
4.8 rating on Google!!
For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie
Vehicle Features
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Safety
Exterior
Interior
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Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
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705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
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705-797-1100