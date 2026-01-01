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<p>Step into the stylish and versatile 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier, a truly exceptional SUV ready to elevate your daily drive. This black beauty boasts a sleek exterior thats perfectly complemented by a luxurious black leather interior, creating a sophisticated and comfortable cabin experience. Under the hood, a zippy yet efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine paired with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive ensures confident performance on any road, in any season. Whether youre navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend adventure, this Equinox Premier is designed to impress.</p><p>At Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie, were thrilled to present this well-equipped Equinox Premier. With 134,200 kilometers on the odometer, its ready for many more miles of reliable service. This is more than just a vehicle; its a statement of style and practicality, offering a premium experience without compromise. Come discover why the Chevrolet Equinox Premier is a top choice for those seeking a blend of performance, comfort, and advanced features.</p><p>At Eckert Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles, and this Equinox Premier is a prime example of that commitment.</p><p>Here are six of the most appealing attributes of Eckert Auto Sales:</p><p>Honest Pricing: Our price is always inclusive except HST and Licensing<br>Eckert Auto Sales Advantage Package: Your advantage when purchasing from Eckert Auto Sales. This includes the safety certification, oil change, we guarantee our vehicles 100% and back them with a Dealer Warranty.<br>Friendly Family Business: We are a family owned dealership and we exceed in customer service.<br>Financing: We offer the lowest interest rate available for your credit. No upsell of interest rates or unnecessary products.<br>No Extra Charges: We never have any adminstration, finance or hidden fees. Just honest pricing!!<br>4.8 rating on Google!!</p><p>For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie</p>

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

134,200 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier WITH LEATHER/PANARAMIC SUNROOF!!

Watch This Vehicle
14403160

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier WITH LEATHER/PANARAMIC SUNROOF!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
134,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNAXVEV0J6103887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Step into the stylish and versatile 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier, a truly exceptional SUV ready to elevate your daily drive. This black beauty boasts a sleek exterior that's perfectly complemented by a luxurious black leather interior, creating a sophisticated and comfortable cabin experience. Under the hood, a zippy yet efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine paired with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive ensures confident performance on any road, in any season. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend adventure, this Equinox Premier is designed to impress.

At Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie, we're thrilled to present this well-equipped Equinox Premier. With 134,200 kilometers on the odometer, it's ready for many more miles of reliable service. This is more than just a vehicle; it's a statement of style and practicality, offering a premium experience without compromise. Come discover why the Chevrolet Equinox Premier is a top choice for those seeking a blend of performance, comfort, and advanced features.

At Eckert Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles, and this Equinox Premier is a prime example of that commitment.

Here are six of the most appealing attributes of Eckert Auto Sales:

Honest Pricing: Our price is always inclusive except HST and Licensing
Eckert Auto Sales Advantage Package: Your advantage when purchasing from Eckert Auto Sales. This includes the safety certification, oil change, we guarantee our vehicles 100% and back them with a Dealer Warranty.
Friendly Family Business: We are a family owned dealership and we exceed in customer service.
Financing: We offer the lowest interest rate available for your credit. No upsell of interest rates or unnecessary products.
No Extra Charges: We never have any adminstration, finance or hidden fees. Just honest pricing!!
4.8 rating on Google!!

For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Onstar
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
REAR HEATED SEATS
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
USB
IPOD
Hands-Free Liftgate
REAR USB

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
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705-797-XXXX

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705-797-1100

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705-627-0123
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$15,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2018 Chevrolet Equinox