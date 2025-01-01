$10,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Malibu
LT BLACK FRIDAY SALE!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 172,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Cruise the Canadian roads in style with this sophisticated 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT, now available at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This sleek sedan boasts a head-turning brown exterior and a luxurious black leather interior, offering a driving experience that's both comfortable and refined. With a fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder Turbo engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a responsive and enjoyable ride, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on long-distance adventures. This well-maintained Malibu has 172,000 km on the odometer.
Imagine yourself basking in the sunlight streaming through the panoramic sunroof, making every drive feel like a special occasion. Sink into the premium leather seats and experience a level of comfort that will elevate your daily commute. This Malibu LT is equipped with all the features you need to stay connected and entertained on the go. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today and discover the perfect blend of style, performance, and value in this exceptional Chevrolet Malibu!
Here are five features that make this Malibu stand out:
- Panoramic Sunroof: Open up to the sky and enjoy the sunshine!
- Leather Interior: Experience ultimate comfort and a touch of luxury.
- Turbocharged Engine: Enjoy peppy performance and enhanced fuel economy.
- Modern Design: Turn heads with a stylish and sophisticated exterior.
- Automatic Transmission: Effortless driving for a smooth experience.
The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.
Vehicle Features
Eckert Auto Sales
