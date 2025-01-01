Menu
Cruise the Canadian roads in style with this sophisticated 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT, now available at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This sleek sedan boasts a head-turning brown exterior and a luxurious black leather interior, offering a driving experience thats both comfortable and refined. With a fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder Turbo engine and smooth automatic transmission, youll enjoy a responsive and enjoyable ride, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on long-distance adventures. This well-maintained Malibu has 172,000 km on the odometer.

Imagine yourself basking in the sunlight streaming through the panoramic sunroof, making every drive feel like a special occasion. Sink into the premium leather seats and experience a level of comfort that will elevate your daily commute. This Malibu LT is equipped with all the features you need to stay connected and entertained on the go. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today and discover the perfect blend of style, performance, and value in this exceptional Chevrolet Malibu!

Here are five features that make this Malibu stand out:

Panoramic Sunroof: Open up to the sky and enjoy the sunshine!
Leather Interior: Experience ultimate comfort and a touch of luxury.
Turbocharged Engine: Enjoy peppy performance and enhanced fuel economy.
Modern Design: Turn heads with a stylish and sophisticated exterior.
Automatic Transmission: Effortless driving for a smooth experience.

The price includes our Advantage Package!!  HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

172,000 KM

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
172,000KM
VIN 1G1ZD5ST4JF206770

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100

705-627-0123
