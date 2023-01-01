Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

122,500 KM

$34,995

LT Z71/NAVIGATION!!

LT Z71/NAVIGATION!!

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

122,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9642013
  • Stock #: 2728E
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC7JG626435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,500 KM

Vehicle Description

THE SILVERADO TAKE CROSS COUNTRY AND WITH THE NAVIGATION YOU WILL KNOW HOW TO GET TO YOUR DESTINATION!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH 2" LEVELLING KIT FRONT AND REAR, K & N COLD AIR INTAKE, SOFT TONNEAU COVER, SPRAY IN BOXLINER, INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE, SIRIUS XM RADIO AND BLUETOOTH. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
