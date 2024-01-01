Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Chevrolet Trax

99,299 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

  1. 10942082
  2. 10942082
  3. 10942082
  4. 10942082
  5. 10942082
  6. 10942082
  7. 10942082
  8. 10942082
  9. 10942082
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
99,299KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNCJPSB6JL159733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # Y1148B
  • Mileage 99,299 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Barrie Ford

Used 2020 Ford Escape SE for sale in Barrie, ON
2020 Ford Escape SE 52,132 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Trax LT for sale in Barrie, ON
2018 Chevrolet Trax LT 99,299 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Escape Limited for sale in Barrie, ON
2011 Ford Escape Limited 276,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

Call Dealer

705-737-XXXX

(click to show)

705-737-2313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Trax