2018 Chrysler 300

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 0 , 3 3 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10488135

10488135 Stock #: 28608U

28608U VIN: 2C3CCAGG2JH165403

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 60,334 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.