2018 Chrysler 300

77,400 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2018 Chrysler 300

2018 Chrysler 300

S ALL WHEEL DRIVE/NAVIGATION!!

2018 Chrysler 300

S ALL WHEEL DRIVE/NAVIGATION!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

77,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6518428
  Stock #: 2401E
  VIN: 2C3CCAGG1JH293633

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 77,400 KM

Vehicle Description

THE 300S IS AN ALL WHEEL DRIVE WITH NAVIGATION, HAVE SOME FUN IN THE SNOW!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH PROXIMITY KEY, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, AUX, USB AND DUAL HEAT AND AC CONTROLS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Dual AC & Heat Controls

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
