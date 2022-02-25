Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Dodge Charger

82,400 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2018 Dodge Charger

2018 Dodge Charger

SXT Plus SUNROOF/LANE DEPARTURE WARNING!!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Dodge Charger

SXT Plus SUNROOF/LANE DEPARTURE WARNING!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

82,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8419194
  • VIN: 2C3CDXHG1JH225249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,400 KM

Vehicle Description

THE CHARGER SXT PLUS HAS A SUNROOF, PROXIMITETY KEY AND KEYLESS START!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH LANE DEPARTURE, POWER TRUNK, PUSH BUTTON START, SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB AND IPOD. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Push Button Start
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Split Rear Seat
Premium Sound System
Warranty Included
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

2018 Dodge Charger S...
 82,400 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Wrangler S...
 83,600 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Tucson ...
 81,600 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory