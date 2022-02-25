$28,995+ tax & licensing
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2018 Dodge Charger
SXT Plus SUNROOF/LANE DEPARTURE WARNING!!
Location
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
82,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8419194
- VIN: 2C3CDXHG1JH225249
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 82,400 KM
Vehicle Description
THE CHARGER SXT PLUS HAS A SUNROOF, PROXIMITETY KEY AND KEYLESS START!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH LANE DEPARTURE, POWER TRUNK, PUSH BUTTON START, SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB AND IPOD. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Push Button Start
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Split Rear Seat
Premium Sound System
Warranty Included
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
