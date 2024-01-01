$21,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew Plus
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew Plus
Location
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5
705-721-1341
$21,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
103,965KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C4RDGDG7JR302713
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,965 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2018 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN CREW PLUS featuring Back up Camera, Cruise Control, Hand free phone, Heated seats, Air Conditioning, Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering, Alloy Wheels, Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding ,Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster, Heated Wiper Park, Deep Tinted Glass, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels, Reflector Halogen Headlamps, Power Windows and more.
Purchase price: $21,888 plus HST and LICENSING
Safety package is available for $799 and includes Ontario Certification, 3 month or 3000 km Lubrico warranty ($1000 per claim) and oil change.
If not certified, by OMVIC regulations this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
CARFAX PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE
WARRANTY: Extended warranty with variety terms and coverages is available, please ask our representative for more details.
FINANCING: Regardless of your credit score, we are committed to assisting you in obtaining a customized car loan that suits your specific circumstances. Our goal is to help you enhance your credit score significantly by the time you complete your loan term. Our specialists are happy to assist you with all necessary information.
TRADE-IN OR SELL: Upgrade your ride by trading-in your vehicle and save on taxes, or Sell it to us, and get the best value for your current vehicle.
Smart Wheels Used Car Dealership OMVIC Registered Dealer
642 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N 9M5
Phone: 705-721-1341 ext 201
Email: Info@swcarsales.ca
Web: www.swcarsales.ca
Terms and conditions may apply. Price and availability subject to change. Contact us for the latest information
Purchase price: $21,888 plus HST and LICENSING
Safety package is available for $799 and includes Ontario Certification, 3 month or 3000 km Lubrico warranty ($1000 per claim) and oil change.
If not certified, by OMVIC regulations this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
CARFAX PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE
WARRANTY: Extended warranty with variety terms and coverages is available, please ask our representative for more details.
FINANCING: Regardless of your credit score, we are committed to assisting you in obtaining a customized car loan that suits your specific circumstances. Our goal is to help you enhance your credit score significantly by the time you complete your loan term. Our specialists are happy to assist you with all necessary information.
TRADE-IN OR SELL: Upgrade your ride by trading-in your vehicle and save on taxes, or Sell it to us, and get the best value for your current vehicle.
Smart Wheels Used Car Dealership OMVIC Registered Dealer
642 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N 9M5
Phone: 705-721-1341 ext 201
Email: Info@swcarsales.ca
Web: www.swcarsales.ca
Terms and conditions may apply. Price and availability subject to change. Contact us for the latest information
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Roof Rack
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Chrome bodyside mouldings
Lip Spoiler
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW AS
Tire mobility kit
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints
Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Mechanical
Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.16 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
75 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Additional Features
GVWR: 2
Covered Dashboard Storage
Auxiliary rear heater
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear
M
744 kgs (6
050 lbs)
Front Vented Di
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc:
Mini Overhea
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protect
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual F
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshiel
Interior Concealed Stor
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat
Heated W
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Pane
AUTOSTICK S
Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Painted Aluminum
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Smart Wheels Auto Centre
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus 103,965 KM $21,888 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Rio 5-Door S 143,757 KM $13,488 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru WRX STI STI 120,703 KM $22,888 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Smart Wheels Auto Centre
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-721-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$21,888
+ taxes & licensing
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
705-721-1341
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan