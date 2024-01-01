Menu
Minivans 2WD, GT 2WD, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

198,885 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
198,885KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGEG8JR319387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 198,885 KM

Vehicle Description

Minivans 2WD, GT 2WD, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29N -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan