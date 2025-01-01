Menu
Sturdy and dependable, this Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package makes room for the whole team and the equipment. This Dodge Grand Caravan has the following options: WHEELS: 17 X 6.5 STEEL W/COVERS (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29E Canada VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Third-Row Stow N Go Seats, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), EASY-CLEAN FLOOR MATS, BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, BILLET METALLIC, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, and Valet Function. Carry all your passengers in comfort and style in this trustworthy and dependable Dodge Grand Caravan.

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

36,500 KM

$25,995

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Used
36,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG3JR181570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 36,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Sturdy and dependable, this Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package makes room for the whole team and the equipment. This Dodge Grand Caravan has the following options: WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL W/COVERS (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29E Canada VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Third-Row Stow 'N Go Seats, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), EASY-CLEAN FLOOR MATS, BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, BILLET METALLIC, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, and Valet Function. Carry all your passengers in comfort and style in this trustworthy and dependable Dodge Grand Caravan. Treat yourself - stop by BARRIE CHRYSLER located at 395 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N1C3 to make this car yours today! No haggle, no hassle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
Billet Metallic
Easy-clean floor mats
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL W/COVERS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29E CANADA VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Third-Row Stow 'N Go Seats

