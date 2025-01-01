$25,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
CANADA VALUE PACKAGE
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
CANADA VALUE PACKAGE
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
- Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 36,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Sturdy and dependable, this Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package makes room for the whole team and the equipment. This Dodge Grand Caravan has the following options: WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL W/COVERS (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29E Canada VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Third-Row Stow 'N Go Seats, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), EASY-CLEAN FLOOR MATS, BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, BILLET METALLIC, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, and Valet Function. Carry all your passengers in comfort and style in this trustworthy and dependable Dodge Grand Caravan. Treat yourself - stop by BARRIE CHRYSLER located at 395 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N1C3 to make this car yours today! No haggle, no hassle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Seating
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Call Dealer
705-702-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
705-702-5069