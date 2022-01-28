2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,286 + taxes & licensing 1 2 0 , 1 6 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8173048

8173048 Stock #: 35897AU

35897AU VIN: 2C4RDGBG4JR286487

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 120,169 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

