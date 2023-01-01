2018 Dodge Journey

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 4 , 9 1 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10621905

10621905 Stock #: Y1144B

Y1144B VIN: 3C4PDDGG7JT159552

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 54,912 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.