2018 Dodge Journey
The Loan Arranger
91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4
74,967KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8623448
- Stock #: 24283A
- VIN: 3C4PDDFGXJT477019
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 74,967 KM
Vehicle Description
100% approval based on income and ability to pay. O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required.
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interval wipers
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
Dual Climate Controls
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
Keyless Ignition
mp3 ready
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4