2018 Dodge Journey

74,967 KM

Location

The Loan Arranger

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

1-800-403-3225

74,967KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8623448
  Stock #: 24283A
  VIN: 3C4PDDFGXJT477019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,967 KM

Vehicle Description

100% approval based on income and ability to pay. O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interval wipers
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
Dual Climate Controls
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
Keyless Ignition
mp3 ready

