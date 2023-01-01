2018 Ford EcoSport

$22,986 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10121910

10121910 Stock #: 28505BU

28505BU VIN: MAJ6P1UL5JC193316

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 28505BU

Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.